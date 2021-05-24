Home

Vanua o Lau committed to environment protection

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 26, 2022 12:15 pm

The paramount Chiefs of Lau remain committed to the government’s ocean and climate-change-related policies as well as the tree-planting initiatives through the Lau seascape program.

Roko Tui Lau, Joji Kalounivalu says these initiatives have led to a lot of changes with community members now well-informed on climate change and the need to protect the land and marine resources.

He adds support from relevant stakeholders has been bolstered in recent months, helping materialize the vision of the Bose Vanua o Lau.

“They are very much supportive of the initiative which also supports some of the pillars the iTaukei Affairs Board is working on over the last five years. One of them is conservation and climate change as well as empowering the vanua in terms of their roles as guardians of our natural resources and culture and traditions.”

Conservation International Fiji Director, Mere Lakeba says they have noted massive changes in terms of environmental protection since the program began two years ago.

“The narrative and approach that the partnership through the leadership of Conservation International is approaching is from the Ridge to reef, to ocean approach but also encompassing all the 23 districts across the 17 islands and the 9,600 permanent residents of Lau that are on the islands.”

The Bose Vanua and partners held deliberations this week to review the target timelines, given that the pandemic has delayed their approach in fulfilling the goals set two years ago.

