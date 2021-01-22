Vanua Levu without water and power

Vanua Levu has been left without water and power supply for two days now after Tropical Cyclone Ana hit Fiji.

Both water and power supply was cut off on Saturday night when Vanua Levu was being battered with torrential rain and damaging winds.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce Chair Satish Kumar says businesses need both to be able to clean their shops.

He says right now, not much can be done as services have not been restored.

Only a couple of shops have started cleaning up with water being brought in drums.

Balia Brothers Director Bharat Balia says it’s difficult to try and clean their fabric store when there is no water.

Balia says although there was no damage to their goods, the flood waters have left behind mud and debris.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, all their lines were closed due to the rapid rise in flood waters.

Restoration works will commence once the turbidity decreases and intakes have been cleared.|

Energy Fiji Limited has stated it will take two to three weeks to restore power supply in the whole of Vanua Levu.