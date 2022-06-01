Vanua Levu unemployment assistance application extended

[File Photo]

The government is extending applications for Vanua Levu unemployment support of $100 until 5 pm this Friday.

The initial closure deadline was May 31st.

The Ministry of Economy will work in partnership with Vodafone, Digicel, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty

Alleviation, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji National Provident Fund, and Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board to verify and process the applications.

For ease of access, funds will be deposited directly into MPAiSA or MyCASH accounts for eligible recipients.

According to the Ministry, individuals who have already applied by May 31st will have their applications processed and payments will be made to successful applicants by early next week.

Eligible individuals, 18-years-old and over in Vanua Levu, can apply by dialing *161# and providing all of the mandatory information.

Individuals whose employment income has not been affected, as well as those who receive other forms of government assistance, are not eligible for this income support.