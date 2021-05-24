Vanua Levu to escalate COVID-19 safety measures

Health care workers who would have spent this festive season with their families, are now on-call to protect lives and mitigate community transmission of COVID-19.

This comes as has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases recently in the Northern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong says the lifting of containment borders between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, resulted in large numbers of travelers moving between the two main islands.

He adds that as life returned to some normalcy people also saw some large sporting activities resume.

Dr. Fong says the increasing number of people testing COVID-19 positive in the Northern Division, means the Health Ministry and the health care staff in the North, will be escalating the measures in place aimed at protecting residents of Vanua Levu from the severe effects of COVID-19.

He also stresses that the Ministry of Health is assuring all Fijians that it is doing all it can to keep people safe from COVID-19.

Fiji has recorded a total of 109 new cases; of which 40 new cases were recorded yesterday, and 69 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 109 cases recorded since the last update, 68 cases were recorded in the Northern Division; 30 cases were recorded in the Western Division with 14 cases from border quarantine, and 11 cases recorded in the Central Division.

Overall, for this 2nd wave, there have been 52,745 cases recorded. There is no COVID-19 death to report.

There have been a total of 697 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

With increasing COVID-19 cases in the European and Americas region and the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant Omicron, Dr. Fong says they anticipate an increasing number of cases from border quarantine facilities.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says increased and sustained surveillance and testing at our borders, communities, and maritime islands are vital to monitor and detect COVID-19 cases for early intervention.

He reiterates there is an increasing number of cases in the Northern division which is anticipated to continue to increase, demanding ongoing surveillance for early intervention to mitigate COVID-19 risks.