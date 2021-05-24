Vandalism continues to be an issue for FRA

Vandalism continues to be an issue for the Fiji Roads Authority.

This follows the vandalizing of FRA contractor Lomanitoba Company Limited’s drum roller near Oniviro, outside Levuka Town, over the weekend.

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says these acts of vandalism are unacceptable as they are not only associated with costly repairs and slowing down the maintenance work, but they further encourage criminal activity.

Prasad says the public needs to be mindful that the damage inflicted on the contractor’s equipment will only slow down road work in their area.

He adds that this hugely impacts the cost of sending the contractors to remote sites, as some contractors are not willing to deploy at normal rates purely because of such threats.

The matter has been referred to the Fiji Police and they are working with them to pursue offenders. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the police.

FRA is appealing to the public to be vigilant and report all instances of vandalism to the Fiji Police Force.