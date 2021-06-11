Home

Value City preparing to switch its sales to online

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @shwetaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 4:11 am

One of the leading second-hand clothing outlets, Value City is now switching to online sales via M-paisa and internet banking.

Due to customer demand Value City is preparing to make sales online for its Suva store while branches outside containment zones are fully operational.

Value City Director Vera Chang told FBC news that only phone bookings will be allowed and shop will only be open for pickup.

“Within the containment zone we will allow on the phone bookings for things that customers may ask for and that we can provide however it has to be prepaid, no cash transactions and collected at the store at an agreed time”

Chute says they have received requests from families and expectant mothers who need warm clothes for their babies.

Meanwhile, rival business Bargain Box Director Rita Roy told FBC news that they have switched to online sales for its Nausori shop only.

“We have just implemented online sales for our variety items which we are servicing only at the moment on call, people call up and they ask for an item and then they come and collect it in front of the shop but the other branches in Suva even though we are getting a lot of queries our branches are up still so it will be difficult to manage and we haven’t opened”

These are only the latest in a string of businesses that have gone digital under the new normal, awaiting for shops to reopen.

 

