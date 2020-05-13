Home

Value City estimates loss of $600, 000

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 23, 2020 1:33 pm

The Value City owner says the loss incurred due to the fire that destroyed their Suva Fleet Market outlet is estimated at around $600, 000.

Managing Director Vera Chute says they’ve lost a substantial amount in stocks, shop fittings, fixtures, hangers and appliances which were imported from Australia and New Zealand.

Chute says they’re thankful that all twelve staff at the branch and the Flea Market vendors are safe and unhurt.

She says they will relocate these staff members to other Value City branches.

Chute says the company management will be in discussion in the coming weeks, with a hope of opening another branch in the city.

 

