News

Valuable solution for eradicating African tulip

Kreetika Kumar
March 22, 2022 4:30 pm
Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy

The main outcome of the African Tulip Eradication Program is that a stellar mechanism has been established to eradicate invasive species.

Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the African Tulip Trees, known as the Fame of the Forests, can outgrow and outcompete native trees, scorching the native vegetation in the area.

Dr Reddy says through the Fiji Ridge to Reef Project, trial plots and methods were designed to eradicate African tulip from native stands.



“African tulip tree (Spathodea campanulata) is one of the fastest spreading invasive trees. It threatens traditional agriculture and biodiversity conservation in the Waidina and Labasa catchments, and is rapidly increasing in the Ba and Tuva catchments”.

The Ministry can now work with and assist communities and landowning units in Fiji to get rid of this invasive plant species.

The Fiji R2R Project is aimed at preserving biodiversity and sustaining livelihoods for various villages.

