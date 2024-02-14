Valentine's cheer despite rising costs

The increase in costs, including transportation, raw materials, and labor, has impacted many local businesses, but florists are adapting to ensure that the tradition of exchanging flowers on Valentine’s Day endures.

Suva Market Florist Alevina Naitarakete says they have been busy whole day and have noted an increase in the sales.

Naitarakete expressed her dedication to brightening the day for customers.

“For the two days we had a lot of sales but it’s going slowly but the price is up but still they are burying. Early morning about 5 o’clock we were here to decorate our beautiful house just built last year.”

Rebecca Grace from Aussie Shop says they have been selling hampers and beautiful bouquets throughout the day, ensuring that love blossoms in every corner of the city.

“Yes its Valentine, so look at how I am dresses in a red dress, since two weeks I have been working here at Aussie Shop and I love Valentine so we’re selling a lot of flowers and roses”.

The spirit of love and the dedication of local florists are proving that no obstacle is too great when it comes to celebrating the connections that matter most.