“Vakavanua” Agreement should stop – PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is advising landowners in Naitasiri to do away with “Vakavanua” Land Agreement.

While officiating at the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting in Kalabu village yesterday, Bainimarama says land is a source of income and it should be well utilized.

Bainimarama says some people living on acres of land in and around the Naitasiri province acquire land traditionally and this should stop.

“It’s better if you give your land for development, sub-division, to make returns for all landowners. The development of a particular land, once it’s done, the land will be returned to its rightful owners.”

Bainimarama is also urging Districts and Yavusa in the Province to ensure they fill vacant chiefly titles to help the development of the Province.

“In the province, there are 615 chiefly titles, 340 are already been confirmed whereas 295 positions are still vacant. Those that are temporarily filling up for the positions will not have the strength to talk as they are only acting in the position. Please look into this.”

Bainimarama says there is no need to hear lies from other people claming that the government is not doing enough as Naitasiri people can see the development the government has done so far.

The Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting continues today at Kalabu village.