Vaccine to boost the confidence of frontline workers

The AstraZeneca vaccine will boost the confidence of frontline workers tasked with looking after COVID-19 patients.

, who is the first Fijian to be vaccinated says this will also boost support staff.

Dr Vukivukiseru says all medical staff in the western division have come forward to receive their jabs.

“This includes the RFMF team, the hotel workers, and the hardworking teams at the Nadi International Airport, knowing that they get the vaccines and even if they catch COVID-19 they can be rest assured that they won’t get very sick. And it will just be like the common-flu that they can just have paracetamol and then they are done with the flu. So COVID vaccine like I’ve mentioned will provide some sort of lab protection against the serious illness that’s associated with COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on all Fijians to support the roll-out of the vaccination program for COVID-19.



[Lautoka Hospital’s Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr Mara Vukivukiseru]

The World Health Organization has also applauded Fiji for its containment efforts.