Vaccine roll-out for 12-14 years on hold

The roll-out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-14 years is currently on hold.

The Ministry of Health says the roll-out will resume next month.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong is therefore advising parents and guardians of children in this age category who are due for their second dose, to wait and get vaccinated in January.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is ramping up its COVID-19 booster dose campaign.

Doctor Fong is urging eligible Fijians to go to various vaccination venues to get their shots.

“We going good, you know so far there is around 10, 000 plus booster shots being given. I’ve got another around 160, 000 sitting around to be used up before the middle of January and then we can get another set of Pfizer, that can be deployed from the third week of January.”

The public is being advised that the vaccination programme will be operational on public holidays that are tomorrow and on Tuesday.

These vaccination sites provide booster doses for individuals aged 18 and above, first and the second dose for individuals aged 18 and above, and first and second dose for individuals aged 15-17.