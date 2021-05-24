Vaccine passports expected by December

The government aims to make vaccine passports available to Fijians by early December.

This has been confirmed by Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who says it is amongst reliable tactics to verify the vaccination status of every traveling Fijian.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have engaged a German company to assist the government effectively roll out this plan.

“Fiji has also announced that they are developing the vaccine passport which will be used both for domestic and international purposes. You’ll be surprised how many Fijians do travel whether it be for competitive sports purposes of various clubs overseas, for business or visiting friends and relatives it also works the other way too.”

The Attorney General adds the government has also put together safety protocols that must be followed by tourists and residents who plan to visit relatives as well as friends in Fiji.

The government will secure these vaccine passports that are essentially digital vaccination certificates.