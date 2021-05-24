Vaccine lottery round two opens on Sunday

The application window for the next round of ‘Let’s Win Together Sweepstakes’ vaccine lottery will open from 6am Sunday.

Fully vaccinated Fijians who wish to participate need to apply before 6am on the 27th of this month.

The government says anyone who receives his/her second dose of the vaccine after the closing date will not be eligible to apply.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians who want to participate will need to provide their birth registration number or citizenship number, first and last name, date of birth, Tax Identification Number, and the date and venue where they received the first and second doses.

To enter they will need to dial *166#.

The draw will be held on 10th October, where 10 people will get a chance to win $5,100 each.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard