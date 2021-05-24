Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence

Head of Vaccination Taskforce Doctor Rachael Devi says there is no excuse for eligible individual within the Lami-Nausori containment zone not to get vaccinated.

With more unvaccinated people succumbing to the virus, Dr Devi says all avenues are available to assist individuals who are not able to access vaccination sites.

Dr Devi says their team continues to receive calls and attend to individuals who are bedridden at home and cannot go to vaccination sites.

She says it’s not known at this stage if senior citizens are being neglected.

The Ministry has seen the majority of COVID-19 deaths above the ages of 50 years with most not vaccinated at all.

She adds the Ministry is working hard to administer first dose of the COVID vaccine to 80 percent of eligible population by this week.

In the coming weeks numbers are expected to rise regarding those who will be getting their second doses.

The Ministry of Health targets to reach herd immunity by vaccinating at least 586,651 eligible Fijians.