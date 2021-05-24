Vaccination protects Fijians from this third wave

Fiji is experiencing a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, but local health experts say it isn’t as serious as the second wave.

The Health Ministry stated that some recent events of excessive crowding on maritime vessels, sporting events, and social gatherings are proving to be “super spreader events,” contributing significantly to the sharp surge in cases.

However, the Ministry remains confident that their plans to mitigate this wave and the potential health impact of any severe adverse weather conditions are sufficient.

There have been 805 new cases registered and two deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health in its most recent update.

Of these new cases, 316 were recorded on December 30th, 223 new cases were recorded on December 31st, and 266 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health, says that immunity built through vaccination and prior infection is clearly having a significant impact on reducing severe disease in this third wave.

Therefore, the Ministry will be avoiding population blanket measures such as lockdowns, which were used earlier in this pandemic, as such measures have also negatively impacted our communities on other fronts. In this recent experience, such measures have limited scope in the control of the spread of COVID-19 in Fiji.

This time around, they will be prioritizing the promotion of individual COVID safety measures such as vaccination, masking, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and hand hygiene, followed by setting-based measures including social gathering restrictions, indoor capacity restrictions, ventilation, and curfews.

The Ministry is in the process of reviewing its protocols, which will be communicated soon. All businesses and commercial entities need to be aware that the situation is continuously changing.