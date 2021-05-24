Home

News

Vaccination of children to begin on November 15th

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 6:45 am

The Ministry of Health will roll out the Pfizer COVID vaccination for 12 to 15 years by November 15th.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this is to ensure that schools are safe for students.

Dr. Fong says the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency approval for Pfizer four days ago.

FDA approved that the vaccine can be given to children aged 5 to 11 years, with a pediatric dose of one-third that is given to adults and adolescents. This pediatric dose is given as two shots three weeks apart and is considered by the FDA to be safe and 90 percent effective.

Dr. Fong says they are also in discussion with the Education Ministry to conduct training programs with senior education officials that will create awareness around COVID safe school.

Fiji has recorded a total of 39 new cases; of which 22 new cases were recorded on October 30th, eight new cases on October 31st, and nine new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

There was no new COVID-19 death recorded.

Vaccination also continues around the country with 597,083 people or 96.6 percent of adults having received one dose and 542,582 people or 87.8 percent of the target population now fully vaccinated.

 

