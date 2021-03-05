Vaccination marks historic day in combatting COVID-19

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimini Waqainabete, says today is the beginning of the end for the pandemic in Fiji as COVID-19 vaccinations have started for frontline workers.

Dr Waqainabete says the fight against COVID-19 is personal to him and witnessing the first jabs this morning was an emotional moment.

“Yeah it’s an amazing day, amazing in the sense that this is the beginning of the end, it’s not the end but the beginning of the end and as I’ve said today this fight is personal, personal in the sense that we all have family members that have been suffering with the effects of COVID.”

The first 10 frontline workers today received the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs.

Dr Waqainabete says this step is vital in returning to normalcy.

“So the fact that we are actually able to be here to start the vaccination with them ensuring that they are protected as they meet border quarantine Fijians as they come through and the risk of border quarantine cases.”

Nadi Airport Manager, Joe Grey, who was one of the 10 to be vaccinated says it’s a privilege and he hopes others in the frontline will get the shots soon.

“We’ve started last week in advocating and also talking about the benefits that this vaccination will bring. Not only to our health but to very our airport here in Nadi.”

The registration and vaccination of other frontline workers has started.