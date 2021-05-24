Home

News

Vaccination is an act of patriotism – President Konrote

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:30 pm
President Major-General Jioji Konusi Konrote

Getting vaccinated is an act of patriotism.

This were the sentiments of President Major-General Jioji Konusi Konrote after receiving his second jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

President Konrote is now fully vaccinated and is urging all vaccine eligible individuals to come forward and take the jab as well.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Each of us can help protect others as well as ourselves when we get ourselves vaccinated. Now that is why a vaccination does not just make personal sense, it is also an act of caring and humanity and is an act of patriotism”

Meanwhile Speaker of parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says each of us can help protect others, as well as ourselves, when we get vaccinated.

“So the thing to do is to follow the advice. Keeps you safe and keeps your families safe and everybody safe. So that’s the thing to do. Get your jabs”

Both of these leaders plea is an effort to increase vaccination rate, to balance it with the COVID infection rate inorder to potentially flatten the infection curve.

