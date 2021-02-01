Vaccination during Ramadan recommended

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya has encouraged the Muslim community to get vaccinated as soon as the jabs are available.

Speaking at the opening of Masjid Hanifa in Nadi, Koya highlighted there is a growing voice of Islamic scholars who have concluded that one can get vaccinated in the month of Ramadan because vaccines do not nourish the body.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Wednesday when Muslims will fast for a month.

“With the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, it is critically important that every one of us register for them. By registering, you are putting Fiji in a stronger position to return to normalcy and recovery.”

Koya adds they welcome the opening of Masjid Hanifa, a few days ahead of Ramadan.

He adds that Muslims must come out of Ramadan, with renewed strength and energy to grow in every aspect of their lives.

“We must welcome the opportunity to humble ourselves, learn from others during this time, to celebrate our religious identity, but also open our minds to the possibilities of living and co-existing harmoniously, irrespective of colour, religion or status.”

Koya adds during the last fasting season, mosques and other places of worship were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says with over a year of no community transmission of the virus, they are blessed to have the freedom to gather.