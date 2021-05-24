Vaccination campaign continues

The COVID-19 nationwide vaccination campaign will continue today.

The campaign includes both first and second doses.

This will only be available to the people living in the listed areas.

Fijians who are not registered for vaccination, are urged to visit https://vra.digitalfiji.gov.fj/ and register now.

The Ministry of Health is also reminding Fijians visiting the vaccination sites to ensure they have the careFIJI app installed and Bluetooth turned on and observe all COVID-Safe protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

They will be conducting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in various communities across Viti Levu.