Vaccination awareness will not stop: Naiorosui

The Lau Provincial Council will continue to work closely with the Health Ministry to ensure more of its population receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the height of the pandemic over the past few months, the Bula ko Lau team, along with the Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, and other members of the community, created vigorous awareness of the importance of vaccination.

Council Chair, Alipate Naiorosui says the Health Ministry has confirmed that 95 percent of the population in the Lau Group has received their first dose, and they’re trying to reach the same target for the second dose.

“The Lau community leaders, the Ministry officials, and for us at the matabose, including the Roko Tui Lau came live to encourage our people whether in the islands or here in the main urban centres, to get the COVID injection. It was successful.”

Naiorosui adds that they’re proud to have recorded excellent vaccination coverage as compared to other provinces. However, he stresses that awareness needs to continue.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stresses the support shown by the vanua o Lau towards the vaccination campaign has in a way prompted the government to ease various restrictions, particularly the inter-island shipping services.

Bainimarama adds Fiji is under a steady hand of economic management, and the government is poised for double-digit economic growth in 2022, thanks to the excellent vaccination coverage recorded so far.