Vaccinated Fijians to be issued with unique numbers

The COVID-19 vaccine will not only benefit Fijians but will also ease border restrictions.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they will vaccinate Fijians who register and issue them with a unique number confirming they have received the jab.

Dr Fong says inoculating Fijians will allow them to meet the international requirement of obtaining a vaccine passport for travellers.

“They read off the unique number in a database, they supposed to see that your name is in the database. This is why we are working very hard to register first before we get vaccinated.”

The Ministry is urging Fijians to register and get vaccinated as it will provide a stronger platform for economic growth.