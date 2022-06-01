Vacant chiefly titles worries PM

The vacant chiefly titles in the province of Lau are hindering the progress of development at the community level.

This is the statement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Lau Provincial Council meeting at Studio 6 in Suva this morning.

Bainimarama says there are about 13 chiefly titles in the province and only four have been filled, which concerns him.

He stresses that the effective and efficient implementation of various development plans for the province has been delayed as there are no chiefs or traditional leaders to make decisions.

Bainimarama says members of the community in the province have been consulted about the need to protect at least 52 square kilometers of its marine zone.

This is an initiative to sustain the marine resources for future generations and as part of the Vanua o Lau’s contribution to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

However, a decision hasn’t been finalized as it needs a collective agreement from the chiefs or traditional leaders in the province.

This issue is expected to top the discussion in the two-day provincial council meeting that ends tomorrow.

The iTaukei Affairs Ministry earlier stated that the vanua is responsible for identifying or electing its chief and collaborates with the institution on the chiefly installation process.

The Ministry will only give advice and guide community members when a new Chief is installed.

Meanwhile, the Fijian government, since 2014, has spent an estimated $31 million on various development projects in the province.