Vacant chiefly titles must be filled: PM

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

One hundred and eight-seven chiefly and customary titles in Macuata are currently vacant.

Opening the Macuata Provincial Council Meeting yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted sound and visionary provincial leadership is best guaranteed by filling vacant chiefly titles.

Bainimarama says as Government continues to transform Fiji, it is important to fill these vacancies.

This, he says will maintain the Vanua’s stability to allow for more thorough and timely consultation on development initiatives and more efficient execution of development projects once approved.

There are a total of 456 chiefly and customary titles in Macuata, of which only 269 are filled.