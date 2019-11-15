Vacant Chiefly titles hinders development in Tailevu

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair ACP Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that there are vacant chiefly titles in the province that need to be filled immediately.

The issues topped the discussion in the Annual Provincial meeting yesterday as their findings stated, in the absence of person in authority at village level hinders the execution of any development projects mapped out by the council.

Tudravu says the vanua is responsible in identifying or electing its Chief and collaborates with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry on the chiefly installation process.

“Definitely they have different roles to play in regards to the various chiefs in the vanua. We are just encouraging that we need the Turaga ni Vanua to be installed. I can vouch in any vanua if you don’t have that leadership in place, the developments that we want to do does not carry a lot of weight.”

Permanent Secretary of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry Meleti Bainimarama maintains they will only give advice and guide community members when a new Chief is installed.

“It’s the vanua that should address issues like planning in the villages, things that concerns the villages in terms of cultural identity, these are things that should be addressed by the village elders and the vanua and not the Ministry.”

The Ministry earlier confirmed that over 3,000 chiefly titles are vacant and classified in three traditional titles – Turaga ni Mataqali, Turaga ni Yavusa and Turaga ni Vanua.