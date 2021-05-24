Home

Vacant chiefly titles an issue: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 15, 2022 5:55 am
The vacant positions of chiefly titles in i-Taukei communities are a concern, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The vacant positions of chiefly titles in i-Taukei communities are a concern, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says issues relating to the land, titles and village boundaries continue to increase as there is no proper leadership within the community.

Bainimarama says issues within I-Taukei communities can be easily solved if chiefs are available to make decisions.

 “It’s crucial for i-Taukei communities to identify the right chief for its village. All vacant chiefly titles to be filled. This can help address issues in villages. This can also help in development.

Bainimarama says communities that have leadership positions and their people in place will make it easier for the government to hear from these communities and provide the relevant assistance needed.

Some vacant positions in villages include chiefs, mataqali leaders, and other traditional titles.

 

