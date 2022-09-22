UTOF to assist VNPF

UTOF Chief Executive, Vilash Chand.

The Unit Trust of Fiji along with its investment partner Vanuatu National Provident Fund is planning to set up a Unit Trust in Vanuatu.

UTOF Chief Executive, Vilash Chand says the idea was proposed by board members from both parties.

Chand says the UNTOF team will be there to share much-needed knowledge and assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we will be there under the management agreement, to provide the assistance and over a period of time, the VNPF will take full control and we will exit from that venture.”

Chand says they are planning to explore these plans with other regional partners as well.