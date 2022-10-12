UTOF plans to diversify services

Unit Trust of Fiji

Unit Trust of Fiji will focus on diversifying its portfolio to ensure it remains competitive not only locally but regionally as well.

Chief Executive Vilash Chand says UTOF’s portfolio value has seen a post-COVID growth of almost 12 percent in 2021.

Chand says the significant growth recorded so far is attributed to new investment and the growth of investment value.

Article continues after advertisement

“In 2022, which is the current financial year that is yet to finish; that will be finishing on December 31st. Let alone for nine months we have seen significant growth in our portfolio which equates to around 25 percent.”

He adds they are projecting further growth in the next few months.

Unit Trust of Fiji plans to further expand its reach in the region beyond Samoa and Vanuatu.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vanuatu last month, enabling both parties to explore co-investment opportunities.