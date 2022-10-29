UTOF launches Investor IQ Battle

[Source: Facebook/Unit Trust of Fiji]

As part of its investor awareness, the Unit Trust of Fiji has launched an Investor IQ Battle to reach out to Fijians about investments.

Chief Executive Vilash Chand says this aims to empower people to invest.

“We’ve been in the business for the last 40 years providing an investment platform for Fijians. As part of our financial literacy and awareness programme which is embedded in our business plan, we thought of just today announcing an event which has been named as Investor IQ Battle.”

Chand says the competition is an open category, which will start off with elimination rounds and four teams of three members will be selected to compete in the final.

He says there are $15,000 worth of prizes to be won.

The elimination rounds are expected to be completed by the 15th of November and the final is scheduled to be held on the 26th of November.

Chand says this is their signature event that they plan to hold yearly.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is the media partner for the event.