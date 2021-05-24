Home

News

Uto Ni Yalo Trust continues to advocate on environmental issues

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Uto Ni Yalo]

The Uto-Ni-Yalo Trust is a platform for sustainable transport and sea conservation.

Their Traditional Sailing and Environmental Stewardship program incorporates ocean conservation and rural and maritime community awareness.

Uto Ni Yalo Trust Assistant Secretary, Lilieta Soakai says sustainable sea transport is one of the pillars that the trust is founded on and the Drua is a good alternative for maritime travel within Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had done our last gifting of Drua’s to Beqa and that’s a big part of our advocacy for turning to traditional means as a way of really consolidating environmental stewardship and conservation.”

Trust Communications Officer, Matelita Buadromo adds that the Trust is running a number of programmes that enables people to have a better understanding of sustainability.

 

“This goes down to not only sustainable sea transport but there is awareness like said about being a role model in the community and the other one is just sort of rubbish that they have and what they can do with it or how they can dispose of it that doesn’t hurt the environment.”

With only seven double-hulled vessels in the world, the Uto Ni Yalo Trust is adamant on increasing activities and awareness programs on traditional sailing, sustainable transport and sea conservation.

