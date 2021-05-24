Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

News

Uto ni Yalo Trust announce 10-year partnership

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 4:30 pm
The Uto ni Yalo Trust and Tradewinds Marine Group have entered into a 10-year partnership. [Source: Supplied]

The Uto ni Yalo Trust and Tradewinds Marine Group have entered into a 10-year partnership.

The partnership establishes the Vuda Marina as the Western home of the Uto ni Yalo vessel, and will see the two organisations collaborate in their shared passion for the revival of traditional voyaging, environmental activism, and community-focused programs.

The partnership, valued at approximately $300,000 will not only enable the UNYT to conduct outreach programs with communities in the Western Division, but also provides for berthing and annual haulouts for maintenance of the flagship vessel the S.V Uto ni Yalo.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuda Marina General Manager Adam Wade says they are delighted to provide this corporate sponsorship to the Uto ni Yalo.

Wade adds that knowing that she will be back on the water and teaching real-life sailing and traditional navigation skills to all generations of Fijians is an achievement that they wish to see continue for many years to come.

UNYT Trustee Reverend James Bhagwan says that the Trust is grateful for the assistance of Tradewinds Marine in the completion of the much-needed maintenance work on the Uto ni Yalo.

Following the signing of the partnership agreement and completion of the Uto ni Yalo overhaul, the UNYT presented a sevusevu and iTatau to the Tui Vuda to thank him and the Vanua for allowing them to work in the area and to seek his blessings in the naming of the Vuda Marina as the home of the Uto ni Yalo in the West.


UNYT presented a sevusevu and iTatau to the Tui Vuda.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.