Uto ni Yalo Trust announce 10-year partnership

The Uto ni Yalo Trust and Tradewinds Marine Group have entered into a 10-year partnership.

The partnership establishes the Vuda Marina as the Western home of the Uto ni Yalo vessel, and will see the two organisations collaborate in their shared passion for the revival of traditional voyaging, environmental activism, and community-focused programs.

The partnership, valued at approximately $300,000 will not only enable the UNYT to conduct outreach programs with communities in the Western Division, but also provides for berthing and annual haulouts for maintenance of the flagship vessel the S.V Uto ni Yalo.

Vuda Marina General Manager Adam Wade says they are delighted to provide this corporate sponsorship to the Uto ni Yalo.

Wade adds that knowing that she will be back on the water and teaching real-life sailing and traditional navigation skills to all generations of Fijians is an achievement that they wish to see continue for many years to come.

UNYT Trustee Reverend James Bhagwan says that the Trust is grateful for the assistance of Tradewinds Marine in the completion of the much-needed maintenance work on the Uto ni Yalo.

Following the signing of the partnership agreement and completion of the Uto ni Yalo overhaul, the UNYT presented a sevusevu and iTatau to the Tui Vuda to thank him and the Vanua for allowing them to work in the area and to seek his blessings in the naming of the Vuda Marina as the home of the Uto ni Yalo in the West.



