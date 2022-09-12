USS JACKSON in the country

[Photo: Supplied]

The United States Navy’s Independence-class littoral combat ship USS JACKSON (LCS 6) is in the country.

The combat ship berthed in Suva earlier today and is operating in the Oceania region in support of the Oceania Maritime Support Initiative to enforce Pacific Island nations’ fishery laws through maritime law operations with the U.S. Coast Guard’s embarked Tactical Law Enforcement detachment.

JACKSON Gold Crew Commanding Officer, Commander Michael Winslow, says they are excited to be in Fiji to build partnerships and engage with the local community.

Article continues after advertisement

While in Fiji, JACKSON crew will participate in community related activities and sporting events, as well as hosting several regional personnel aboard their ship.

Commander Winslow says the ship is visiting Fiji during its Oceania Maritime Support Initiative mission to work alongside regional allied and partner navies to enhance interoperability, serve as a ready-response force, and provide maritime security and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

He adds that JACKSON is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions.