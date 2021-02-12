USPSU responds to Professor Konai Thaman’s letter

The two University of the South Pacific Staff Unions have expressed its disappointment regarding Professor Konai Helu Thaman’s letter to the USP Council.

Regionally acclaimed and former USP Academic Professor, Konai Helu Thaman in her letter to the USP Council highlighted that terminated USP VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia needs to go because of his divisive influence, vindictive tendencies and proven lack of leadership qualities.

Professor Thaman also highlighted that the recent restructure has not been well thought-out and was done with inadequate consultation across all levels of staff and in the region.

In a joint statement responding to Profesor Thaman’s letter, the Unions say that Thaman’s views and judgments about Ahluwalia lack specific evidence and instances.

The Staff Unions say it is sad that the letter by Professor Thaman is made up of misplaced vitriolic assertions against Ahluwalia.

In her letter Thaman says she needed to convey a different perspective of what has been going on at USP over the last three years or so and her and others’ dissatisfaction with the leadership, attitude and performance of ex-VC Pal Ahluwalia.

Thaman is one of many academics who have begun to speak out against the former Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Professor Pal Ahluwalia is expected to respond to statements and criticism following today’s USP Council Meeting.