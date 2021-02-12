USPSA to appoint an interim Chair and President

The University of the South Pacific Student Association has expressed its sadness over the resignation of their Chair and President Joseph Sua.

In a now retrieved tweet, USPSA claims that Sua’s resignation comes after the USP Council and Senate Secretariat informed him that he can no longer continue in his role of representing students on the USP Council.

USPSA had said Sua’s resignation is untimely as they raise concern on the need to have students represented in the USP Council meeting which will take place tomorrow.

USPSA will be releasing an official statement today on the interim appointment of their Chair and President.