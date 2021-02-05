USPSA supports Council decision

The University of the South Pacific Staff Association has fully supported the decision reached by the USP Council in yesterday’s meeting.

President, Elizabeth Fong, says the students are represented on the Council and the two representatives are President Joseph Sua and Vice President Viliame Naulivou.

Fong adds both of them have supported the decision of the council and they speak on behalf of the 25, 000 students of the University.

She adds the students also support the appointment of Dr Giulio Masasso Tu’ikolongahau Paunga as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

“We will support him in every way we can. The decision to appoint an acting VC is within the USP policy. USP policy requires when the Vice Chancellor is out of the USP region that an acting Vice Chancellor is appointed. So whilst Pal remains our Vice Chancellor and is in Brisbane DVC Paunga will be acting Vice Chancellor and he will be accorded the full support from both staff and students is my understanding.”

A full day meeting was held by the USP Council yesterday to resolve the matters of the USP following the deportation of VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The Fijian Government says Professor Ahluwalia and Price had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.