USPSA awaits results from the Council meeting

The University of the South Pacific Student Association says it will await the direction of the USP Council that will seat for a meeting today.

Association spokesperson Amit Kumar told the media they hope natural justice will be made by the council on the sudden deportation of Vice-Chancellor Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Kumar says their agenda to the Council meeting was already set and will only be revealed in the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Association President Joseph Sua and Deputy Chair Viliame Naulivou will represent the students.

He also says all students have been informed via email that the senior management has agreed that business will continue as usual for now.

“Kumar says the Association understands the sentiments from all students regarding the deportation of Ahluwalia and they will make a decision on further steps they will make following today’s meeting. “

He says all student leaders representing respective country has been informed of what has transpired except Tokelau which was unreachable.

The Student Association says they are not satisfied with the explanation by the Fijian government on the deportation of the VC and his wife.

The Association says a full explanation is demanded.