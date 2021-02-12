USPSA appoints interim President ahead of Council meeting

The University of the South Pacific Student Association has appointed an interim Chair & President ahead of the Council meeting tomorrow.

The USPSA Executive Committee with the agreement from of Laucala, Alafua and Emalus campuses has appointed Lepani Naqarase as the interim Chair & President of USPSA as of today until such a time USPSA meets and holds elections.

Naqarase currently holds the position of President of USPSA Laucala Branch.

This comes as former President Joseph Sua has resigned as he is no longer a registered student.

Sua resigned from his position as Chair & President of USPSA yesterday.

In a statement the USPSA says Sua’s account was deregistered on Saturday 13-02-21.