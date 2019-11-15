USP’s precarious finances needs to be addressed

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson says the precarious finances of the institution in the current circumstance is the most important issue that needs to be addressed.

Thompson says the matter only came to his attention in a comment in the report of the Vice-Chancellor to the Executive Committee on August 28th.

According to Thompson, he alerted the USP management to look into the issue, however, no action was taken since there was no follow-up report after his concern.

“That is a disrespect and disregard of instructions that should be complied with and if they are not done, what else is there to do. This is why the issue became a question of allegations against the Vice-Chancellor because he is the one that is ultimately responsible for management.”

The Pro-Chancellor says there is a need for proper processes to be followed when dealing with these issues.

“Being put into these positions, they’ve got to be respected by all of those not only by the council itself but also by the management that these are things they have to do. They can’t go and do things on their own and bypass them.”

FBC News has sent questions to the USP Vice Chancellor’s office in regards to these claims.