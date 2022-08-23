USP wins Robocon award

[Source: University of the South Pacific/facebook]

A four-member team from the University of the South Pacific won the Tokyo Electron Award at the 2022 Asia Pacific Robocon contest in India on Sunday.

USP Senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Doctor Sumesh Narayan says the final year engineering students designed two unique robots, which were required to complete certain tasks in a given time.

“The team feels extremely privileged to be honoured with this award at an international platform. The team efforts are highly appreciated especially from our students who have effectively participated and prepared for this competition with the extra work load throughout this semester.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: University of the South Pacific/facebook]

Dr Narayan says the four students have achieved a great feat given that they were competing against universities from 20 other participating countries.

USP Robocon team member Salveen Deo says the achievement is just a reward for their tireless efforts over the past six months.

“We spent our weekends in here and our family time and we cut down on our sleeping hours and the importance for this is that we feel like we have been rewarded for our hardwork and the passion that we brought through.”

The USP Robocon team members include Deo, Arshaque Ali, Shahil Prasad and Shahil Kumar.