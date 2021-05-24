Home

USP welcomes Ahluwalia back as Vice-Chancellor & President

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 12:54 pm

The University of the South Pacific has formally announced the re-appointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as its Vice-Chancellor and President.

In a statement, USP says Professor Ahluwalia will resume tomorrow for a 3-year term and will be based at the USP Samoa Campus.
Professor Ahluwalia was re-selected to this position by the USP Council.

USP says the Council had agreed to offer Professor Ahluwalia a new contract following its meeting on 2 June, 2021.

It says the University is delighted that Professor Ahluwalia has agreed to commit for another term and looks forward to working with him as he takes up Office.

Before joining the University, Professor Ahluwalia held leadership positions at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and at the University of South Australia respectively.

He has a PhD in Politics from Flinders University and a Master and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

 

