USP Vice Chancellor told to step aside

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has been told to step down to allow for independent investigations relating to allegations of misconduct and breaches of USP policies and procedures.

FBC News has independently verified that the USP Executive Committee which met this morning has decided that the allegations against Professor Ahluwalia need to be looked into.

This arises from a report compiled by the Chair of the Risk and Audit Committee Mahmood Khan, listing numerous incidents of alleged breaches by the USP Vice Chancellor.

FBC News approached Professor Ahluwalia earlier today, however he referred us to the communications department.

In an email reponse FBC News was told that the Vice Chancellor will not make any public statements on this matter and all responses will be communicated directly to the USP Council.

It also said Professor Ahluwalia has absolute faith that the USP Council will deal with this matter diligently.

