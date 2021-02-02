USP Vice Chancellor detained

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has been taken in by Police.

USP Staff Union President Elizabeth Read Fong says the Vice Chancellor and his wife were taken in at midnight.

Fong adds that the USP Council, Chancellor and Pro Chancellor have been informed and staff will await their advice on their next move.

FBC News has contacted Police and they are expected to respond soon.

Stay with us for more details.