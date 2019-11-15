Home

USP VC addresses protesting staff and students

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 8, 2020 5:21 pm
University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has urged students and staff of USP to continue fighting for the justice that he has started.

While addressing hundreds of staff and students who were protesting at the institutions Laucala Campus, Professor Ahluwalia says this is the 10th investigation levelled against him.

He adds that it is the council that decides whether he leaves his position.

Professor  Ahluwalia  told the assembled students and staffs outside his office that he will continue to fight for justice, accountability, and transparency all within the legal processors as stipulated by the USP council.

Hundreds of staff and students staged  today two protests in support of the USP’s Vice Chancellor.

The USP Student Association and some staff claim that Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson and other members of the USP Council are trying to impede the work of Professor Ahluwalia.

