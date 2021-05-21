USP to release statement next week

The University of the South Pacific will next week issue a statement on the Council meeting, which happened yesterday and will resume next Wednesday.

In a statement, USP says, the council meeting did not conclude yesterday and has been deferred to next Wednesday when an official press release will be issued on the outcomes of the meeting.

FBC News has been informed that Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be given a new contract and will be based out of Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

Majority of the council members voted for this and it is believed that there are a few other issues that will be discussed on Wednesday.