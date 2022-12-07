USP to recognize its top researchers

[Photo: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific’s top researchers will be recognized in an awards night.

USP will be hosting its 10th Research Excellence & Innovation Awards tomorrow night at the Laucala Campus, in Suva.

The event aims to recognize and reward researchers with high-ranked outputs in Books/Monographs, Journal Articles, and Book Chapters only, published in the year 2020 and 2021.

The regional university states, USP is unique because it allows and facilitates research that can only be conducted in the Pacific, including research on climate change, cultural aspects, vulnerable coastal communities, and food security, to name a few.

As a leading research institute in the region, USP will tomorrow night reward its top researchers with funds that could be accessed by recipients through their respective Schools strictly for the purpose of supporting and enhancing the research interests of recipients.

USP will also be introducing another category of awards in this event, the Top Research Contributors for the years 2020 and year 2021.