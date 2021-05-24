USP to hold virtual open week

The University of the South Pacific will hold its virtual Open Week from August 30th until September 3rd.

The event looked forward to by secondary schools all around the region provides a platform to explore what lies in store for them in the future.

The theme for this year’s Open Day is “USP – Shaping Pacific Futures”.

The decision to have a Virtual Open Week the second time around came about due to the COVID-19 restrictions USP is facing across its various campuses in Fiji.

The University hopes to take advantage of the online platform to engage, connect and interact with prospective students from across the region regardless of the pandemic.

USP Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he is excited about the Open Week because USP staff are going the extra mile to host this event despite the challenges.