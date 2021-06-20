USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel

The University of the South Pacific plans to support and build the Pacific’s first low-carbon, low-cost sail-assisted inter-island cargo vessel.

The project hopes to deliver a case for low-carbon cargo operations which proves commercially viable and replicable throughout the Pacific.

With up to FJD$8 million in funding allocated by Swire Shipping for the project, USP will support Micronesian Centre for Sustainable Transport’s research efforts addressing challenges associated with constructing and operating a wind-motor hybrid vessel on underserved routes.

This effort will be administered by USP under Project Cerulean.

Cerulean Project Officer, Andrew Irvin says tenders for the vessel construction are now being considered, and the prospect of building the 41-meter sailing vessel in Fiji is being evaluated.

Irvin says Project Cerulean involves extensive investigation of trade flows domestically and internationally, shipbuilding capacity and supply chains in the region, cost-effectiveness of low-carbon technologies, and a range of policy and regulatory issues relevant to international operations in the shipping sector.

Project Cerulean has been scheduled in two phases. Phase one entailed evaluation of existing transport needs, market research, and preliminary design of a vessel to meet demands of outer island communities currently underserved by existing transport services and phase two which involves final design and construction.

Irvin says they have concluded phase one at the end of 2020, which involved work with the design review team, cargo and route evaluation, and development of a business case and operational plan for the prospective vessel

USP’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Pāunga says this collaboration will assist the region with sustainable transport solutions and USP is glad to be working with Swire Shipping to respond to the needs of the Pacific region.