USP students threaten to boycott exams

The USP Students Association is threatening to boycott exams, classes and other activities from USP’s 14 campuses.

In a letter to the demanding the resignation of Pro- Chancellor, Deputy Pro-Chancellor and Chair Audit and Risk Committee, the Students Association is saying they will not step back from participating in peaceful demonstrations.

Chair Joseph Sua says they are displeased at the way USP Council chair Winston Thompson is handling matters as the Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Article continues after advertisement

Sua says the student body has cited the letter written to Council by Semi Tukana, whom Thompson appointed to the sub-committee to investigate Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal.

He says the letter clearly points out that Thompson and Mahmood Khan the Chair of Audit & Risk Committee are using the high office of their Council positions to continue the personal vendetta against the VCP and blindsiding members of the University Council.

In his letter Sua stated that despite numerous warnings and alarming concerns raised by the members of the University Council, Thompson disregarded and disrespected these by convening the Executive Committee Meeting yesterday to consider the removal of the VCP.

It says they have defied the intents and resolutions of the USP Council Meeting held in Port Vila last year that sought your commitment to work with the VCP and to let the special commission of the Council to look into matters as such independently.

The USPSA claims that Thompson has withheld the minutes of the past council meeting and the special council meeting of the University that is supposed to be provided to all members despite numerous requests from members.

The letter states that the students of the University of the South Pacific have lost confidence in Thompson as the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Council; the Student Body has also lost confidence in the Deputy Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Meanwhile, police have told the students to get a permit in order to hold the protests.

The officers visited the University yesterday and spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they will do so again today if there is another protest.