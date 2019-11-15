Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

USP students sign petition in support of USP Vice Chancellor

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 9, 2020 12:29 pm
Over 500 students of the University of the South Pacific have signed a petition saying they want the current Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to remain in office.

Over 500 students of the University of the South Pacific have signed a petition saying they want the current Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to remain in office.

USP Student Association Federation Spokesperson, Aneet Kumar says they have written to the USP Council regarding their concern over the power struggle at USP.

Kumar adds that they have also highlighted the need to allow the Vice Chancellor to focus on the core business of the University and that is the education of its students.

Article continues after advertisement

“With this drama going around the Vice Chancellor is distracted from his duties and that is one of the main concerns for the students that the Vice Chancellor is to be focused in the academics of the University. These allegations are nothing but a distraction for him.”

Following protests yesterday, the USP Staff Union and Student Association say they want the current Professor Ahluwalia to remain in office and to be assessed based on key performance indicators.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.