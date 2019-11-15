USP students sign petition in support of USP Vice Chancellor

Over 500 students of the University of the South Pacific have signed a petition saying they want the current Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to remain in office.

USP Student Association Federation Spokesperson, Aneet Kumar says they have written to the USP Council regarding their concern over the power struggle at USP.

Kumar adds that they have also highlighted the need to allow the Vice Chancellor to focus on the core business of the University and that is the education of its students.

Article continues after advertisement

“With this drama going around the Vice Chancellor is distracted from his duties and that is one of the main concerns for the students that the Vice Chancellor is to be focused in the academics of the University. These allegations are nothing but a distraction for him.”

Following protests yesterday, the USP Staff Union and Student Association say they want the current Professor Ahluwalia to remain in office and to be assessed based on key performance indicators.